SIC arrests JE, contractor in PMGSY road case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: The vigilance department’s Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Friday arrested former Kaying RWD division junior engineer Tobing Lego and the contractor of the Komsing-Kumku to Sissen PMGSY road, Obang Gao, in connection with alleged anomalies registered with the SIC (Case No 01/2021, dated 03/02/2021 u/s 120 (B)/409/420/468/471 IPC 180 r/w 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988).

SIC SP Hemant Tiwari informed that both Lego (currently posted at the Roing RWD division) and Gao were summoned to the SIC police station in connection with the case.

“Both of them were questioned today (Friday) by the SIC IO. They couldn’t answer the queries satisfactorily and have been arrested at 1600 hrs,” the SP informed, adding that the duo has been sent for medical examination to TRIHMS.

It is learnt that Executive Engineer Yimo Geyi, who was arrested by the SIC on 28 February for his alleged involvement in the Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road case, is currently in a hospital, as he reportedly suffers from piles.

The construction of the road involved an expenditure of approximately Rs 35 crores.

A technical board was constituted by the Siang district administration to evaluate the progress of the work. According to a press statement issued by the SIC, the technical board found several deficiencies in the project.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement issued by Team Clean Siang District at the press club here on Friday, the SP said that the investigation of the case is not yet completed and no clean chit has been given to any officer related to the project.