Relief as Covid hospitals, centres in state vacant; health dept advises caution

[Chukhu Indu]

ITANAGAR, 4 Mar: While Covid-19 cases continue to be detected in the state, according to data received by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit of the health services directorate in Naharlagun, there is complete vacancy at the dedicated Covid hospitals (DCH) and centres.

As per the data received, there are 210 Covid beds in the DCH in Chimpu, 356 in the state quarantine facility (SQF) in Lekhi, 20 in the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) in Midpu, 10 in the DCH in Pasighat, and 468 beds in the DCHCs in all the districts.

According to the Covid bulletin issued by the state unit of the IDSP, from 27 February till 4 March, there has been zero occupancy of beds in all these centres.

The DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have recorded zero occupancy since January this year, followed by the SQF in Lekhi, as the state government has allowed home isolation of patients.

DHS public health specialist Dr Dukum Taipodia informed that most of the cases reported since January this year are asymptomatic cases and those admitted at the DCHs and the DCHCs are also not in any critical condition. “The patients infected with Covid and those undergoing some surgery or pregnant patients are mostly transferred from the TRIHMS,” he said.

Dr Taipodia also informed that around 80 percent of the samples have been identified as the Omicron variant since January this year. The samples are sent for whole genome sequencing to the Northeast Institute of Science & Technology in Jorhat, Assam.

Dr Taipodia, however, advised the people to be watchful and said that Covid-19 will stay for a while and one needs to maintain precautions.

“Testing strategies should also be changed in time and the surveillance for the new variant will be done through WPS,” he said.

A total of 9,16,679 persons in the state have been administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine, and 7,23,701 persons have received the second dose as on 3 March.