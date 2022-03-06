International Tribal Film Festival inaugurated in Dirang

DIRANG, 5 Mar: The two-day International Tribal Film Festival was inaugurated here in West Kameng district by IPR adviser Laisam Simai and Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering on Saturday.

Simai said that the government is committed to make Arunachal a potential destination for filmmaking, and invited filmmakers to the state. He gave assurance that the government is working on a single-window clearance system to support the film fraternity.

He also mentioned that “the Film Development Corporation is to be started by the filmmakers, and the government is ready to support it,” and credited the young generation for this success.

Simai also remembered late Taro Chatung, who was a pioneer from the state in this field.

Sangey Tsheltrim of Radhe fame, from Bhutan, thanked the department for inviting him and expressed hope for Arunachali-Bhutanese film collaboration in the future.

Later, Sijou, a movie based on the old slavery practice in the India-Bhutan border area was screened, followed by a performance by renowned singer Joi Barua.

IPR Director Dasher Taba and special guest Chum Darang also spoke.

The first day’s event was attended by many national award winning filmmakers from the Northeast. (DIPR)