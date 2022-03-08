Challenges to women’s rights: Patriarchy, polygamy, lack of women’s representation

[Junroi Mamai]

ITANAGAR, 7 Mar: Like in the rest of the world, the women in our state have also been striving towards gender equality and women empowerment for many decades. Though relatively new, the history of women’s movement in our state has been fraught with challenges right from the start. Women’s movement in Arunachal dates back to nearly 50 years, when a group of women led by Lomte Riba formed the Capital Complex Women Society, which laid the foundation for the formation of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS).

As per details provided by PhD scholar Yapi Maling, the APWWS was formed as a reaction to social practices such as child marriage, polygamy, bride price, domestic violence, etc. The society later got registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, on 21 September, 1981, with Dishi Mihu Mallo as its president, Lomte Riba as member secretary, Promilla Tadar as cultural secretary, Yajen Gara as assistant cultural secretary and other prominent founding members like Yade Riba, Gutar Tali, Mrs Pertin, Gumrik Riba, Lily Baido, Yabi Lombi and Yadek Gadi.

Between 1981 and 1985, the society had remained dormant due to lack of funds, but was later revived in April 1985 under the initiative of Lomte Riba and Jarjum Ete. Under the initiative of Ete, the APWWS membership also increased to 2,000 by 1985.

In 1994, the APWWS’ prompt intervention halted the passing of the Arunachal Pradesh Customary Practices Bill – which sought to give sanctions to social practices which were not in the interest of the state’s womenfolk – in the state legislature.

The APWWS intervened by withholding assent of the president of India for re-examination of the bill to protect the rights of women and girl children.

The APWWS movement also enabled the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), gender budgeting, and inclusion of 33 percent seat reservation in the panchayat level.

The APWWS and the APSCW have since been taking up various issues concerning the welfare of women and children and creating awareness on key issues like marriage registration, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, child labour, de-addiction, water, sanitation, etc.

Speaking about the numerous issues concerning women in Arunachal, lawyer-activist and APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Maling termed polygamy “the main challenge hampering empowerment of the state’s womenfolk since decades.”

She strongly emphasized on the need for a strict law, abolishing polygamy/bigamy in the state. “In our state, polygamy/bigamy is socially sanctioned and, in the absence of a proper law, women in our state will continue to suffer. Even if a woman is educated and empowered in our state, she does not have a sense of social security due to the evil practice of polygamy/bigamy. Everything will be streamlined once this anti-women custom is abolished from our state,” Maling opined.

Urging the state government to take strong steps to address the issue of polygamy, Maling sought active involvement and support of the state’s politicians, officers and PRI members in creating a common consensus among the people to take such a strong step.

“We also need more women representation at both grassroots and lawmaking levels to make gender sensitive laws for the welfare of our womenfolk,” she added.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi on the other hand pointed out that the patriarchal mindset of our society has created a lot of hindrances to achieving women empowerment.

“It is sad and disappointing to note that even educated people of our state have this type of mindset,” she said.

Terming lack of access to property rights and resources other big hindrances, she said, “If a woman does not have access to property rights, ownership over resources, how can she progress and be independent?”

“The APWWS and the APSCW have been fighting against such anti-women practices since its inception and have been asking the state government to address the same. However, the state government is yet to pass any strict law to declare polygamy/bigamy illegal.”

“There is no law or legislation in the state on the issue of polygamy to stop this social malpractice against womenfolk of our state. A strong legislation against polygamy/bigamy is the need of the hour,” Techi reiterated.