Gov expresses happiness as all Arunachali students come out of Ukraine

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has expressed his happiness on all Arunachali students coming out of war-ravaged Ukraine.

He also prayed for the safe return of all the Indian students from the country.

The governor, who has been closely monitoring the evacuation, thanked the Central government and officials of the various embassies and ministries for the safe return of the Arunachali students, who have reached India.

He also commended the parents and relatives of the students for their optimism and trust in the government.

One Arunachali student is yet to return back home. He is, however, safely out of Ukraine and presently in Budapest, Hungary. (Raj Bhavan)