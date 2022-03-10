Three arrested for selling army fuel

TENGA, 9 Mar: Three people were arrested for illegally selling diesel allocated to the Indian Army in a joint operation carried out by the intelligence unit of Gajraj Corps, Tenga and West Kameng district police on Tuesday.

The apprehended persons have been identified as one Amit from Rohtak, Haryana, who is working as a local audit officer for the Indian Army at Dahung in West Kameng; Sajan Thapa, a resident of Nepali Basti, Dahung and one Sanu Gurung, a resident of Dahung.

The West Kameng district police informed that all three persons were involved in selling diesel authorized for the Indian Army.

The police further informed that 400 liters of diesel and a vehicle which was used in commissioning the crime were recovered at the site of the incident.

An FIR has reportedly been lodged against the three persons at the Rupa Police Station under section 381/34 IPC, the police added.