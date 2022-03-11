ASF causes sale of pork to decline sharply

[Chukhu Indu]

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Following up on the cases of African swine fever (ASF), with Nirjuli’s D Sector as its epicentre, and identification of three other sectors as a containment zone against ASF, this reporter on Thursday visited the markets in Nirjuli, where it was found that pork was being sold in three areas.

However, the areas do not come under the containment zone.

Three female butchers in Nirjuli’s main market and two in P Sector, Nirjuli said that they have become aware of the disease following the media report.

Gora Yagu, who sells pork at the P Sector market, said that she, too, knows about the disease, and expressed fear. She said, “If there has been any order or directive to shut down the shop in the near future, I am ready to do that. After we are done with the virus, we can get back to our routine.”

Another woman, who is a widow and sells meat near Tago Memorial Hospital, said: “If there is a ban by the administration on selling meat, it will impact a lot on my family’s economy, as I am the only earning member.”

She said that she has four children.

A large number of pork buyers could be seen at the Nirjuli main market. The lady there too said that she wasn’t aware of the spread of ASF until a couple of days ago.

All of these sellers procure meat from Karsingsa, Harmutty (Assam), and Gumto.

When asked whether any directive has been issued to him by the veterinary department on banning sale of pork, Ward 19 (Nirjuli) Corporator Tarh Nachung said no such order has been received.

This reporter visited all the identified locations, such as Rayo, Anya Dikrong Colony and D Sector, where cases of ASF have been reported. There was complete absence of pork in these areas.

Attempts were made to contact Animal Health Joint Director Dr Tachi Taku on Wednesday and Thursday, but there was no response to the phone calls and text messages.

On Tuesday, more than 80 pigs were euthanized on account of the spread of ASF.

The chief secretary had issued a notification on 28 December, 2022, directing all the municipal, panchayat and village officials and the rural and revenue departments “to assist and discharge their duties under the Prevention & Control of Infectious & Contagious Diseases Act, 2009.”