12 houses reduced to ashes in fire

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Twelve SPT houses along with a Bolero pickup truck were completely burnt in a fire accident that occurred in P Sector, near the Raj Bhavan helipad area, at around 11 am on Friday.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom informed that, while electric short-circuit may have started the fire, it is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place when the tenants of the 12 rented houses were playing Holi.

All the houses were reduced to ashes before the firefighters arrived at the scene. It took more than 45 minutes for the fire tenders to completely douse the fire.

More than 11 LPG cylinders burst during the incident. However, no casualties have been reported, Sikom said.