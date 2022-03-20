Ering inaugurates organic vegetables market in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 19 Mar: An organic vegetables ‘daily market’ set up by a young local entrepreneur was inaugurated by Pasighat East MLA Ninong Ering in Jhony Basti, near the Assam-Arunachal boundary, in East Siang district on Friday.

Ering said the market would not only facilitate the people in selling their locally-grown vegetables and fruits but also ensure better health and enhance the quality of life.

He advised the vendors to make organic products available as per the demand. Later, Ering and others bought organic vegetables from the market.

The proprietor of the market, Jhony Modi, expressed hope that the market would not only benefit the locals but also people from neighbouring Assam’s Jonai subdivision.

Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, public leader Tapi Gao, and ZPMs Aruni Jamoh, Anung Gammeng and Olik Taloh were present at the inauguration.