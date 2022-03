GORI, 23 Mar: Basar MLA Gokar Basar donated his ancestral land on Wednesday at Gori-1 village under Basar circle of Leparada district to the dwellers here without any condition.

The donated land includes settlement area, granaries and general ground of Gori village.

Donating his ancestral land, Basar said that he has fulfilled his late father K Migo Basar’s commitment.

The official handing over of donated land was done in presence of his siblings, village elders and PRI members.