Shergaon: a new paragliding destination

SHERGAON, 23 Mar: Tandem paragliding flight was successfully performed for the first time here in West Kameng district recently under the banner of Himalayan Mountain Goat Alliance (HMGA), an NGO based at Shergaon.

The pilot of this historic test flight, Joram David had earlier conducted two successful solo flights before the tandem.

On 29 September, 2021, Tsewang Doima performed the first flight here to understand the wind and thermal of the valley.

HMGA president Gombu Tsering Thungon expressed his satisfaction at the success of the flight.

“With this successful flight, Shergaon will soon be in the map of adventure destinations,” Thungon said.

He was hopeful that it will provide self employment opportunities to the local unemployed youth.

The co-pilots were Araya Natung and Ngawang Tsering Thungon.