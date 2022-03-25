DC calls for proper disposal of biomedical waste

YUPIA, 24 Mar: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa suggested to the members of the district level monitoring committee for biomedical waste management to “plan proper transportation of biomedical waste to the nearest biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility.”

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, the DC also directed the DMO to obtain authorisation from the State Pollution Control Board for all healthcare facilities.

Earlier, DMO Dr K Perme briefed the gathering on the importance of biomedical waste management. (DIPRO)