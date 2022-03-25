World TB Day observed across state

BANA, 24 Mar: The East Kameng District Health Society (NTEP) observed the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day at the PHC in Bana on 24 March.

The event was marked by a TB awareness programme themed ‘TB harega desh jeetega #TBMuktBharat’, which featured postering, bannering, and distribution of pamphlets among the locals.

Bana ZPM Mije Digio took the ‘TB-free pledge’ and said that he and his fellow panchayat leaders “are prepared to fully cooperate in eliminating TB from Bana under the TB Mukt Bharat campaign.”

NTEP District Programme Officer (DPO) Dr N Bodi said that “the central TB district is launching a month-long campaign titled ‘Poorn sankalp, sanyukt prayas’ under the ‘TB harega desh jeetega campaign’.”

He appealed to the ASHAs and anganwadi workers to cooperate with the TB programme.

The event was attended by, among others, Bana MO Dr Gollo Naku, the GPCs of Bana and Kadeya, the GPM, GBs, and ASHAs and anganwadi workers.

The DTO has launched a 21-day campaign on ‘integration of TB services at Ayushman Bharat health & wellness centres’ from 24 March to 13 April.

The day was also observed by the Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) in Lohit HQ Tezu, in collaboration with the District Health Society (NTEP). Speakers included IGGC Commerce HoD Dr MK Jana, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu, DMO Dr CL Manchey, NTEP DPO Dr UK Nath, Lohit DC Marge Sora, and DRCHO Dr L Lollen.

The programme was attended by nearly 200 students, besides faculty members, and staff from the general hospital.

The Upper Siang DHS (NTEP) also observed the day in Yingkiong.

District TB Officer Dr Ahik Miyu made a presentation on “the overall performance of the district for the period from 1 January, 2021 to 21 March, 2022, and the activity report on the month-long ACSM activities.”

DMO Dr Moli Riba also spoke.

Two AYUSH health & wellness centres in Karko and Damroh, and six Ayushman Bharat health & wellness centres in Simong, Komkar, Ramsing, Palling, Migging and Nyukkong were launched on the occasion.

The Papum Pare DHS (NTEP) observed the day at Niba Hospital in Papu Nallah, Naharlagun.

Attending the event, Education Minister Taba Tedir stressed on raising awareness about TB “in every corner of the state to sensitise the people and de-stigmatisation of TB patients.”

ICR DC Talo Potom, who was also present, lauded the efforts of all health workers in fighting to root out TB.

TRIHMS CMS Dr Dukhum Raina and DTO Dr PD Thongchi also spoke. (With inputs from DIPROs)