Cooperate for completion of NH 415

Much to the relief of the people of the capital region, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Thursday claimed that all the land issues affecting the progress of Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) of the ongoing four-lane highway construction have been resolved. This is welcome news and hopefully, the work on both the packages will now smoothly progress. The PHED and power departments also need to complete the utility shifting at the earliest.

In certain areas, the water pipelines and electric poles have not been shifted till now. This is causing trouble in executing the work. The ICR administration under Potom’s leadership has worked hard to clear the land compensation issue in both Packages B and C. It deserves to be appreciated for working hard to clear the land issues. Now the onus lies with the citizens of Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa. The contractor and the PWD highway will require absolute cooperation of citizens to complete the work on time. People often complain about the poor condition of the road but most of the time they do not cooperate when the construction of the road is taken up. This attitude has to change. Especially Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) will be taken up in a highly congested area of the ICR. Without the support and cooperation of citizens, it will be difficult to execute Package B.