State taekwondo team leaves for Haryana

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: A 10-member state taekwondo team left here on Thursday for Haryana to participate in the All India Inter-University Taekwondo (Women) Championship, to be held at Kurukshetra University from 27 to 31 March.

The team will compete in both Poomsae and Kyorugi events.

While Dorik Gamoh will compete in the individual Poomsae in the U-30 category, Dorik Gamoh and Nabam Tasang will perform in the mixed pair Poomsae in the U-30 category.

The team, comprising Atli Nisso, Radha Bangsia and Dorik Gamoh, will compete in the below 30 year women’s team Poomsae.

Tana Yaso (U-46 kg), Nabam Menia (U-49 kg), Soni Nalo (U-53 kg), Seema Sonar (U-57 kg), Nyapi Ingo (U-62 kg) and Iztha Bagra (U-67 kg) will compete in the Kyorugi event.

Suraj Ali is the coach of the team.