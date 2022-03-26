Min inspects water treatment plant

MIAO, 25 Mar: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang, who is also the local MLA, inspected the under-construction ‘augmentation’ of the water treatment plant (WTP) here in Changlang district on Friday.

Mossang said that the WTP, with a capacity of more than 10 lakh litres, “after completion will provide sufficient potable water to more than 7,000 populace of Miao subdivision.”

When asked about the project’s estimated cost, the minister said that “the project is under the PHED&WS department with the cost of Rs 28 crores.”

The work was awarded in 2020 and is supposed to be completed by June this year. However, due to the Covid situation, the construction agency is a little behind the schedule. “We are continuously monitoring the project, and as of now the progress of work is satisfactory,” said Mossang.

“Besides this main treatment plant, we are also focusing on small sources to supply water in various colonies of the township and have also arranged two water tankers to provide water as per the requirements of the public to mitigate the problems,” he said.