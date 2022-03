PASIGHAT, 26 Mar: Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, accompanied by East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and others, on Saturday met the families of Upper Banskota area whose houses were gutted in a fire accident on 23 March.

The duo handed over emergency relief materials to all the affected families.

As per DDMO Tsangpa Tashi, eight houses were reduced to ashes in the massive fire that broke out on Wednesday at around 6:30 am.

No loss of life was reported. (DIPRO)