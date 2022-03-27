Bridge on MMJ diversion road repaired

RUKSIN, 26 Mar: The temporary wooden bridge on the MMJ diversion road, around 2 kms from the Ruksin gate in East Siang district, was repaired by Ruksin-1 ZPM Aruni Libang Jamoh and her team of PRI leaders.

Former ASMs Kangge Modi and Ojing Aje and social activist John Panyang also joined the social service.

The bridge over the Ruksin river was in a deplorable condition, causing great inconvenience to the commuters. The bridge on the diversion road is vital for communication while the new bridge is under construction.

The timber planks for the bridge repair work on the diversion road were provided by Modi Saw Mill, based in Niglok.