After hat-trick of wins, Sreenidi Deccan face Churchill Brothers in I-League

Kalyani, 27 Mar: After notching up a hat-trick of wins, new entrants Sreenidi Deccan would look to continue their strong form when they face Churchill Brothers in their I-League match here on Monday.

The Goan side, on the other hand, would look to start collecting points to progress further.

Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Fernando Santiago Valera will be facing his former side, who came close to lifting the title last year under his guidance.

Last season was an amazing experience for me and the club. We fought for the title in the last match of the season. However, it’s a new season. Every team provides different challenges. I am focusing on my players, Valera said on the eve of the match.

They are a very good team with quality foreigners and Indian players. We have the momentum and we need to keep winning matches. Our intentions are clear, to get all three points.

Churchill are coming to the match on the back of a win against Aizawl FC.

Assistant coach Mateus Costa wants his players to perform as a team.

“We have some fantastic players. The communication between the players is improving every day. We have to perform as a team. We want to go there and start scoring goals,” he said.

In the other matches on Monday, former champions Aizwal FC play against Kenkre FC here while NEROCA face All India Football Federation’s developmental side Indian Arrows at Naihati stadium. (PTI)