ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Twelve carrom players, accompanied by two officials, from Arunachal left here on Sunday for Mumbai, Maharashtra, to participate in the 49th Senior National Carrom Championship (men and women) to be held in Dadar from 30 March to 3 April, the All Arunachal Pradesh Carrom Association (AAPCA) said in a release.

The team is being led by AAPCA general secretary Yarda Tayo. Atom Bagang is the team manager.