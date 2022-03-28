MEDP on handloom, weaving concludes

LONGVI, 27 Mar: More than 30 members of different SHGs, along with rural unemployed women participated in a Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on handloom and weaving, which concluded at Longvi village in Changlang district on Sunday.

During the programme, sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar regional office and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), the trainees were taught how to weave scarves, mekhelas, lungis, turban, etc, with different patterns and motifs.

Addressing the valedictory function, Changlang DC Devansh Yadav described the programme as the “result of team work, where district administration, NABARD, BLCCT came together and delivered the result.”

He urged SHGs and rural women to lead the society from the front. “They can play a pivotal role in eradicating the drug menace from the society,” he said, and highlighted other initiatives undertaken by the administration “in the fields of education, games & sports, solar street-lighting, etc.”

19th Assam Rifles Company Commander, Maj Ganesh Dutt Sharma requested the NABARD and the BLCCT to impart training in bakery and food processing to the SHGs of Tithak Taipy, a border village near Myanmar.

The GBs of Longvi and Lungka expressed gratitude to the DC for distributing handloom to the village SHGs.

ADC Ibom Tao, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Nampong ZPM Deptu Mungray, and BLCCT chairman Chandan Prasad also spoke.