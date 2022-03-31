Cong leaders in Tripura to stage sit-in against price rise on April 7

Agartala, Mar 30 (PTI) The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) will stage a twelve-hour sit-in here on April 7 as part of the party’s countrywide campaign against price rise of petrol and other commodities.

Senior Congress leaders have held a meeting, chaired by All India Congress Committee secretary Zsarita Laitphlang, to chalk out the strategy for the sit-in, the party’s state president, Birajit Sinha, said on Wednesday.

“The government has turned a blind eye to the problems faced by common people due to the spiralling price rise of commodities. The COVID-19 pandemic has already adversely affected the lives of many marginalised people. The price hike will make their lives even more miserable, he maintained.

Sinha said that thousands of party leaders, workers and supporters will join the Congress’s ‘Mehngaimukta Bharat Abhiyaan’ to register their protest.

The TPCC president further stated that the party was working on an organisational revamping programme with an eye on next year’s assembly polls.

“Tomorrow, a convention will be held at Kailashahar in Unakoti district to mobilise party leaders and workers. Similar events will be organised in other districts too, he added.