Increase in fish consumption indicates rise in people’s income: Tripura CM

Agartala, Mar 30 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said increase in fish and consumption in the state was an indication that people’s income has risen.

Fish consumption in Tripura has increased to 25.53 per cent in 2020-21 financial year from 24.96 per cent in 2017-18.

Currently, the state consumes 92,500 MT fish annually.

The per capita fish consumption stands at 25 kg against the national average of 18 kg.

Around 23 per cent of total consumption is sourced from outside the state.

“Fish consumption is growing in the state which means income of the people has increased and poverty is on the decline,” he said at programme organised by the fisheries department here.

Fisheries minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was present at the event.

Deb said his government has been working for the welfare of fish farmers.

“In Tripura, a survey was carried out to find out the number of fish farmers and dry fish traders. At present, the state has as many as 7,482 fish farmers and dry fish traders. The government has plans to provide loan to 3,000 of them in the next three years,” he said.

The CM also lashed out at the previous regime for “doing nothing” to develop pisciculture in the state and people engaged with the sector.

Ina dig at the erstwhile CPI(M) regime, he asserting that jindabad and murdabad slogans will not increase fish production in the state, only scientific practices would boost the sector.