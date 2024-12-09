Prolonged violence affecting students in Manipur: Academics

IMPHAL, 8 Dec: Prolonged violence in Manipur with frequent internet shutdowns, curfews and general strikes is affecting the academic and career pursuits of students pursuing higher education in the northeastern state, many educationists said.

With frequent internet shutdowns, students are facing problems in having access to online resources and many recruiters are hesitant to visit campuses in Manipur for placement drive due to curfews and general strikes, they said.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) ManipurComputer Science HoD KH Johnson Singh told PTI,”We have witnessed a decline in recruitment drives after violence broke out in the state. At least 40 companies (online mode) came and 70 students have been selected this year. This is much less than what we were used to before the outbreak of violence. We had expected selection of some 100 students and some 50 companies.”

He said, “Recruiters who prefer offline mode of interviews are much reluctant to visit for campus interviews. Despite our consistent assurance that the NIT campus is safe and just 20 minutes from the airport, the media images of tyres burning in the streets, mob violence and gunfights at peripheral areas seemed to have affected their psychology.”

“Eighty percent of our students stay in hostels within the campus and have access to broadband 24 hours a day,” he added.

Manipur University Mass Communication Assistant Professor Natasha Elangbam told PTI: “Our students in every department have limited access to online resources as the majority of them rely on mobile internet data. Curfews and general strikes have severely affected ongoing classes. Timely completion of assignments given to students is also affected as many students do not have broadbands at their homes.”

Internet shutdown has also severely affected career counselling agencies with many senior counsellors unable to provide desired information flow to students seeking employment. Counsellors also said that submission of resumes to national companies has been affected.

SS Career Counselling director Sapam Joychandra told PTI, “We are unable to conduct psychometric assessment of students that would help chart out a career route for the concerned student. Counselling through zoom, online mock tests and other tools have been affected. Students are unable to submit their resumes on time to outside companies. Those having broadband is very limited and the majority of the students rely on mobile data internet services for every form of update related to their education and career. For my organisation alone, there is a drastic change of 90 percent in student guiding activities before and after the violence.”

More than 250 people have been killed, and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.(PTI)