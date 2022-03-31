Poshan Pakhwada celebrated with awareness prog on anemia

YINGKIONG, 30 Mar: An awareness programme on anemia with the theme ‘Test, treat and talk anemia activity’ was conducted under the Poshan Pakhwada at the district hospital in cooperation with the ICDS project, here in Upper Siang district on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ahik Miyu and Blood Bank Officer Dr Patuk created awareness on anemia; importance of antenatal check-ups during pregnancy; breastfeeding and institutional delivery of the child.

Lactating mothers and pregnant women were tested for anemia and IFA tablets and syrups were distributed to those found anemic.

Among others, Yingkiong ICDS Deputy Director Aroti Tayeng and staffers from the WCD attended the programme. (DIPRO)