Capacity building training prog for farmers ends

BASAR, 30 Mar: The month-long series of hands-on capacity training programmes for the farmers on ‘profitable dairy farming and livestock management’ concluded on Wednesday.

Altogether, 200 farmers, including farm women and youths benefited from the programme organized by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with ICAR, Basar and Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development Department in Lepa Rada district in five different phases.

During the inaugural programme, Joint Director of Basar ICAR, Dr H Kalita emphasized the significance of the livestock sector for doubling the farmers’ income. He also highlighted the importance of livestock in the integrated farming system model of farming.

Lepa Rada District Veterinary Officer Dr H Gogoi appealed to the farmers to adopt scientific methods of livestock and poultry farming for better income.

West Siang KVK Head and Senior Scientist Dr Moloy S Baruah, who is also the course coordinator of the programme, urged the farmers to take livestock and poultry farming as commercial ventures.