Cleanliness drive, plantation carried out

ZIRO, 31 Mar: The Hapoli forest division, in collaboration with the Siikhe Lake Multi Purpose Cooperative Society (SLMPCS) and Saint Claret College Ziro (SCCZ), carried out a ‘cleaning-cum-plantation programme’ at Siikhe Lake here on Thursday as part of the ‘Green walk campaign, Ziro 2022’.

The campaign was started last year by the forest division to beautify the Ziro valley by planting aesthetically pleasing tree species.

Siikhe Lake is a manmade wetland located in the heart of the Ziro valley. Besides acting as a source to augment the local groundwater table, the lake hosts important winter migratory bird species. Recently, the rare Mandarin duck, which had come to Arunachal Pradesh last year after a gap of over 100 years, was seen again at the lake. A total of 18 migratory bird species visited the lake this year during the winter, including important ones like the grey heron, the northern lapwing, the Eurasian widgeon and the falcated duck.

However, despite declaring Siikhe Lake as a plastic- and litter-free zone by the SLMPCS, the area is dotted with discarded plastic and glass bottles, metal cans and plastic wrappers. The drive was undertaken to preserve the lake in its natural state and to protect its degradation by anthropogenic pollution.

Around 100 saplings of various tree species, like wild cherry, peach, William pear, etc, were planted and the areas around the lake were cleaned.

NSS volunteers of SCCZ, along with members of the Apatani Gaon Bura-Buri Association and the SLMPCS took part in the programme. (DIPRO)