Training prog on pulse production

BASAR, 31 Mar: The ICAR’s research complex for NEH region here in Leparada district organised a three-day training programme on ‘Promotion of pulse production for nutritional security of Arunachal Pradesh’, funded by the IIPR, Kanpur, to sensitise farmers to the pulse production in the state.

About 40 farmers participated in the training, which was held from 29 to 31 March at the ICAR complex here.

The centre’s Joint Director Dr H Kalita highlighted “the importance of pulse as a vital source to improve nutritional status of the local farmers and the commercialisation aspect of it,” while plant breeding & genetics scientist Dr Letngam Touthang spoke on “the importance of cultivation of pulses, selection of suitable varieties, and the maintenance of legumes in the already existing cropping systems.”

Agronomy scientist Dr Badapmain Makdoh trained the farmers in soil nutrient management and preparation of organic manures and fertilisers, and plant pathology senior scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh spoke on integrated diseases management of pulses, horticulture scientist Dr Thejangulie Angami explained the cultivation practices of pulse and vegetable crops under protected conditions, veterinary extension senior scientist Dr Doni Jini emphasised “the importance of legume fodder crops for optimum dairy and livestock production,” and agroforestry scientist Dr Rajesh Alone delivered a lecture on the jalkund technology and the way to judiciously use the harvested water in farming system.

The importance of pest management through seed treatment with bio-fungicide, biofertilisers and bio-control agents was highlighted by plant pathology scientist Dr Suraj Kangabam.

Field visits and demonstration of different technologies were also part of the three-day programme.

On the concluding day, Leparada DAO highlighted different government schemes for the benefit of the farmers.

Seeds, tools and manures were later distributed among the farmers under the TSP.