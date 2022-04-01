E-Office portal launched in dists

BOLENG/YINGKIONG, 31 Mar: Siang DC Atul Tayeng launched the district’s e-Office portal here on 31 March, in the presence of e-governance officers. With this, the office of the deputy commissioner will fully function as an e-Office, enabling electronic movement of files.

The e-Office aims to improve governance by automating the internal process of handling files to ensure effective monitoring and accountability.

E-governance nodal officer Obang Mibang stated that, through the e-Office, “the work process in the office will change dramatically, besides saving time, energy and huge expenditure on papers.”

Meanwhile, Information Technology & Communication (IT&C) Chairman Doni Nich launched the e-Office portal of Upper Siang district on Thursday, in the presence of DC Shashvat Shaurabh and the DITO, in Yingkiong.

He also reviewed the status of the IT&C projects in the district.

In Namsai, DC RK Sharma launched the e-Office portal in his office chamber. He urged all to implement e-Office for creating a digital workplace that promotes accountability and transparency. (DIPROs)