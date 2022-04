KHONSA, 31 Mar: Two beneficiary farmers from Old Paniduria village in Tirap district received one tractor each under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY), provided by the agriculture department.

ADC (HQ) Kretkam Tikhak handed over the keys of the tractors to beneficiaries Takat Rango and Dewang Mema, in the presence of ADO Rajen Tokbi and SBI Branch Manager Nangoi Lowang, here on Thursday. (DIPRO)