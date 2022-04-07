The environmental activist from the Lower Dibang Valley district has alleged National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) of haphazardly dumping muck and debris while constructing NH 313. The two-lane highway NH 313 will connect the headquarters of the Lower Dibang Valley district Roing with the headquarters of Dibang Valley district Anini. Ever since this project started on several occasions, the people of two districts have repeatedly raised alarm over haphazard dumping by the contractor. This is causing immense harm to the environment. The Dibang valley district is rich in flora and fauna.

Unfortunately, the haphazard construction of the highway is causing damage to the flora and fauna of the area. The citizens of Dibang valley district have done the right thing by raising voices against the unprofessional method used by the NHIDCL and their contractor while dumping debris. This should be an eye opener for the rest of the state. A number of road projects including national highway, rural road, etc. are being taken up across the state. It is seen that many of them especially, the contractors of the PMGSY road projects do not follow the environment norms properly. This causes immense damage to the environment. For an ecological fragile state like Arunachal Pradesh, development should not cost the environment. Both must be balanced.