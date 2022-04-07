Simai inaugurates hostel building, futsal ground

CHANGLANG, 6 Apr: Nampong MLA Laisam Simai inaugurated a 40-bed girls’ hostel at Nampong on Wednesday amidst the presence of Jairampur ADC Ibom Tao and Nampong ZPM Deptoo Mungray.

The hostel building has been constructed under PMJVKY implemented by the Jairampur division of the UD & Housing department.

Stressing on quality education, Simai exhorted the teachers to discharge duties with sincerity and dedication.

Earlier on Tuesday, Simai inaugurated a Futsal ground in Jairampur in the presence of the Jairampur ADC and ZPM Jenni Longri.

A friendly match between MLA team and ADC team was played to popularize the futsal game. (DIPRO)