Fire and earthquake preparedness prog. organized

PASIGHAT, 6 Apr: The disaster management and environmental cell (Internal), JN College here in East Siang district in collaboration with the district disaster management authority and internal quality assurance cell of the college conducted a one-day earthquake and fire preparedness programme on Wednesday.

The SDRF and Fire Services personnel of East Siang district focused on various aspects of disaster management, including rescue operation.

They demonstrated how to save oneself from earthquake and fire using equipments and tools.

Principal of the College Dr. Tashi Taloh, DDMO Tsangpo Tashi, Fire Station OC D. Pangging, the colleges’ disaster management and environmental cell (Internal) coordinator T. Yirang, students and faculty members attended the awareness programme.