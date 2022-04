NAMSAI, 6 Apr: Skill development programmes (SDP)on food and beverage services and travel consultant for unemployed youth began here on Wednesday.

The NABARD- programmes are being conducted by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust in collaboration with NOSAAP and ArSRLM Namsai.

A total of 60 trainees are attending the programmes.

NABARD Itanagar general manager Partho Saha, ADC S. Mining, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Namsai TIO Eliza Ruttum among others attended the inaugural programme.