DNGC College Day concludes

Uphold values of discipline, hard work: Tedir

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Education Minister Taba Tedir exhorted the students of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here to “uphold the values of discipline and hard work,” and urged them to strive for excellence in all spheres of life.

Addressing the closing ceremony of DNGC’s 41st College Day celebration on Thursday, the minister highlighted the positive changes that have been made in the education sector in the state under the National Education Policy, 2020.

He encouraged the students to pursue what they love doing, “because only then can they shine and contribute positively in the state’s development.”

Tedir also implored the students to abstain from drug abuse.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, who also attended the closing ceremony, spoke about how the people of the previous generation worked hard to uplift the state in various fields, and advised the students to “draw inspiration from the earlier generation and march forward with new hopes and ambition to contribute to the state.”

He also urged the students to stay away from drugs.

Earlier, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan highlighted the achievements of both the past and present students of the college. He entreated the students to be “the torchbearers of peace, as only a peaceful state can prosper.”

The students were divided into four houses – Tirap, Lohit, Siang and Subansiri – during the celebration. Siang House emerged the champion and Lohit House was adjudged the most disciplined house. The winners of various activities received their prizes from the two guests.

NCC and NSS cadets were also felicitated. BA 6th semester student Jyoti Mane and BA 2nd semester student Yorna Roshni were felicitated for bringing accolades to the state and the country in the field of sports.

DNGC students’ union adviser Dr AI Singh also spoke.