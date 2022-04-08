Man gets life imprisonment for attempt to murder

KHONSA, 7 Apr: The sessions court here in Tirap district on Thursday convicted one Bhakta Chakma (45), a resident of Dharmapur in Changlang district, for the offence of ‘attempt to murder and grievous hurt’, under Section 307/326 of the IPC, and for manufacturing an SBML gun and possessing it without having a licence [u/s 27 (1)/25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act].

Sessions Judge H Kashyap sentenced Chakma to life imprisonment, and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 50,000. The convict has further been sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for the offences under the Arms Act.

The judge also ordered that “the fine amount should be given to the victim as compensation for his rehabilitation.”

On 27 December, 2020, one Rabindra Chakma was returning from his agricultural field at around 6:30 pm when Bhakta Chakma fired upon him with a locally-made SBML gun, causing serious injury. One of the pellets got stuck in the spinal canal of the victim’s backbone, paralysing his lower body.

Inspector Niyi Angu arrested the accused and recovered two SBML guns. On completion of the investigation, SI Jano Aran prepared a chargesheet against the accused.

Earlier, on 20 March, another person, identified as Ram Ghimire, was also convicted under Section 302 of the IPC for the offence of murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment. (DIPRO)