More colleges needed in ICR

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state government is contemplating establishing one more government degree college in the state capital. At present, there is only one government college, the Dera Natung Government College, which is not able to cater to the needs of the growing demand of the student community. With each passing year, the population of the state capital is growing. More people are starting to settle down in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). Definitely, there is an urgent need for opening a greater number of government colleges in the ICR.

At least there should be two more government colleges, apart from the existing DNGC. The government should explore the possibility of having two more colleges, one in Naharlagun and another in Nirjuli or Karsingsa. This will immensely benefit the student community. Further, it will massively ease the burden on DNGC. A large number of parents depend on government-funded institutions to educate their children. Not everyone can afford to send their children to private colleges. It is the duty of the state government to ensure that all children get the opportunity to have the best education in government-funded institutions. The education department should follow up on the announcement of the CM and make effort to have another degree college in Itanagar at the earliest possible.