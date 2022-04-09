NSCN (K-YA) operative killed

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: An operative of the NSCN (K-YA) was killed in Longphong village in Longding district on Thursday.

The operative, identified as self-styled sergeant major Manphung alias Wangjaw Wangsa, had reportedly come to the village to extort money and threatened the villagers, Longding DSP Banghang Tangjang said.

The police registered a case under Section 384/506 IPC, read with 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far in this connection.

Earlier, the operative had been arrested by the 4th Sikh Regiment in connection with a case under Section 385/506, read with Section 25 (1 B) (a) Arms Act/18 NDPS Act in 2017. He had later been released on bail in November 2019.