Officials trained in e-office system

TEZU/LONGDING, 8 Apr: A two-day training programme on the e-office system for the HoDs and their dealing assistants was organised at the Lohit DC’s conference hall in Tezu.

DC Marge Sora had launched the e-office portal 1 April.

“The e-office will enable simplified, effective and paperless movement of government files and help deliver speedy, transparent and accountable services to the people of the district,” the DC said.

In Longding, DC Bani Lego launched the e-office platform on Friday.

Lego emphasised the need for all the government departments to adopt the e-office system for making the process of governance effective, efficient and transparent.

DIO Harsh Raj provided the training to all the officials present at the meeting.

The programme was attended by all the officials of the DC’s office. (DIPROs)