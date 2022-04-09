Students visit mushroom development centre

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: The BSc second semester students of Dera Natung Government College visited the mushroom development centre here on Friday to obtain firsthand experience of the different mushroom cultivation techniques.

The visit was jointly conducted by the college’s botany department and the central government’s Institutional Biotech Hub.

Mushroom development officer Airemy Ering interacted with the students, and demonstrated and explained spawn and compost preparation for different types of mushrooms like oyster, button and Shiitake.

She encouraged the students to “opt for mushroom cultivation as an alternative source of employment and revenue generation.”

The college’s Botany Department Head Dr RK Mishra, along with the coordinator and co-coordinator of the Institutional Biotech Hub, Associate Professors Amum Tamuk and Ajum Bagang, were also present.