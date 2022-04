The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) conducted the lamp lighting and oath-taking ceremony of the university’s first-batch BSc nursing and general nursing midwifery students in a function at the multipurpose hall in Namsai on 9 April. Altogether 119 novice nursing students took part in the function, which was also attended by, among others, Lohit DMO Dr Chou Lot Machey and AUS chancellor Kamal Lochan. – Karyir Riba