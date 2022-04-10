AUS’ 6th convocation held

[ Karyir Riba ]

NAMSAI, 9 Apr: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) conducted its 6th convocation ceremony at the multipurpose cultural hall here on 8 April.

The event marked the first graduating ceremony in full physical mode post the pandemic. Altogether 340 undergraduate, 270 postgraduate, four masters in philosophy, seven doctorate degrees, and 46 gold medals were granted to the passing students.

The honoris causa awards were conferred on Padmashree awardee Sathya Narayan Mundayoor for library sciences, former chief information commissioner

Dr Joram Begi for his immense contribution to the field of education, and National Academy of Agricultural Sciences vice president Prof AK Singh for his contribution in agricultural sciences.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who addressed the event online, reminded the audience of the university’s humble beginnings. “AUS started its journey in a very humble manner. Now they have made a premium private education university in Arunachal Pradesh. I wish more success to the university and appreciate the noble cause in promoting the women and student welfare of the state,” he said.

Education Minister Taba Tedir commenced the ceremony after inaugurating the Centre for Skill Development and Vocational Studies on the campus, which is aimed at serving as the model centre in the Northeast region, covering an area of 2 lakh feet, to be completed by 2024.

“I congratulate the management of AUS who have to achieve immense success in the last few years and I hope the standard of developing the academic infrastructure would grow exponential with times to come,” Tedir said.

Mundayoor on his part said: “Today is definitely a landmark day for the state of Arunachal Pradesh that a layman like me has been conferred with such an honour. I have been a grassroots level worker and I continue to live like that, spending my maximum time with the people. It is indeed a leap for the youth library organisation movement in Arunachal Pradesh and the reading movement that has gotten this unique recognition from AUS for the first time.”

Prof Singh said: “The potential of Arunachal Pradesh is to be used by the country. The university completes 10 years and it is the first 10 years that actually gives the brand name to the university. I am very proud that in these ten years the university has made many lucrative successes.”

AUS chairman Dr Ashwani Lochan in his address spoke about the plans of the AUS to expand the university’s campus infrastructure “to suit the accommodation of the students and staff with the highest comfort and standards.”

“To date, the university has built a state-of-the-art infrastructure of around 2.5 lakhs feet, which will positively witness a 20 percent rise in June 2022 as we ought to inaugurate the new academic block. Also, this year we are already on track with the construction of boys’ hostel with a capacity of 168 beds and 16 2-BHK residential apartments for the families of our university staff,” he said.

Among others, AUS pro-chancellor Visha Lochan, Namsai DC RK Sharma, State Liaison Officer AK Mishra, and ENVIS Hub Director Robin Dohu attended the ceremony.