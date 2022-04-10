IPL: 4th straight loss for defending champion Chennai

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Abhishek Sharma hit his first Indian Premier League half-century as Sunrisers Hyderabad kept last-place Chennai Super Kings winless after four games with an eight-wicket victory on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians also lost its fourth straight match with a seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharma’s brilliant 75 runs off 50 balls took Hyderabad to 155-2 with more than two overs to spare, while Rahul Tripathi smashed an unbeaten 39 off only 15 balls against a star-studded Chennai side.

Sharma and captain Kane Williamson (32) provided Hyderabad with a solid opening stand of 89 after Chennai had struggled earlier to reach 154-7 in its 20 overs.

“The ball held on the surface (but) we were able to build partnerships and Abhishek was terrific,” Williamson said. “The game always challenges you, everybody is trying to make contributions to the team.”

Williamson fell in the 13th over when he gave a simple catch in the covers before Tripathi upped the scoring rate in a rapid 56-run second-wicket stand.

Chris Jordan went for 34 in his three overs and Moeen Ali was taken out of the attack after only one over which went for 10 runs.