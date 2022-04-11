Short stories’ anthology released

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: An anthology of short stories by author Ajanta, titled A Solitary Place, translated from Assamese to English, was released in a function at the conference hall of the research directorate here on Saturday.

The book, comprising 31 short stories, most of them with Arunachal Pradesh as the backdrop, was launched by RGU English Department Head Prof Bhagbat Nayak, retired judge Khagen Dohotia, Padmashree awardees Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi and Mamang Dai, and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Nayak said, “Creative writers in any society are the gifts of god. They provide us a sense of betterment, amusement, and a realistic understanding of the problems and issues of life.

This is the reason why creative writers’ position in the literary world is very high.”

Speaking about translators, he said that “they have the knowledge of power to give a curative touch to creative writers’ contribution. Translation is a very difficult task; it needs perfection in the translator who understands the background, social-cultural aspect of the area concerned; otherwise the very purpose of a creative writer gets defeated.”

Thongchi, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), exhorted creative writers to write in the English language, which has a wider reach the world over, while noting that “writings in regional languages remain confined to a particular region only.”

Echoing senior APLS member Jamuna Bini’s statement on the stressful relationship between writers and publishers, Thongchi quipped: “Writer kheti karta hain aur publisher fasal kat te hain (the writer does the writing but the publisher reaps the benefits).”

Thongchi said that he has been a “victim” of a leading publishing house based in mainland India which did not pay him a single penny for publishing two of his books, Shaw Kota Manuh and Sonam.

“It is indeed a breakthrough,” said eminent poet, novelist and journalist Mamang Dai while commending Ajanta, who is a non-native, “for coming up with her Assamese stories being translated into English.”

Dai also stated that “writing is such a mysterious art – you are translating the psychology, you have to understand the background.”

Dohotia in his speech hailed Ajanta’s literary creations.

Retired trade & commerce director Tokong Pertin, Highway Department Chief Engineer S Sumnyan, Public Libraries Assistant Director Y Riba, and RGU’s Hindi Assistant Professor Jamuna Bini also spoke.

Among others, Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, Deputy Director of Research (Museum & Archives) Dr SK Ghosh, and APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak attended the function.