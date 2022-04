ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: A man died due to head injuries after his motorcycle collided with a Trekker near Huto English School in Nirjuli at around 7:30 am on Saturday.

A case u/s 279 and 304 of the IPC has been registered at the Nirjuli police station in this regard.

According to the police, prima facie evidence suggests that the victim died due to brain haemorrhage.

The driver of the Tempo is being kept at the Naharlagun police station due to security reasons, the police said.