Drug peddlers arrested, opium seized

CHANGLANG, 16 Apr: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Changlang police, led by Inspector C Yanchang, arrested three drug peddlers on 15 April and seized approximately 2.240 kgs of cloth smeared with suspected opium and a measuring scale from their possession.

The peddlers have been identified as Winlun Hallang (35) and Wangton Hangphuk (37), both residents of Kuthung village in Lazu circle of Tirap district, and one Samhom Tangha (50).

The arrests were made during a raid the ADS conducted in the house of one Samhom Tangha in Longkey village, based on a tip-off.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Khimiyang police station in this regard.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo, who supervised the raid, appealed to the villagers to “not allow drug peddlers in their village to make nasha mukt Changlang district.”