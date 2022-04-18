JULLANG, 17 Apr: The law department of the Himalayan University (HU) here organised a webinar on ‘Ambedkar’s philosophy for inclusive development’ recently.

During the webinar, which was organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai made a presentation on ‘Women empowerment and inclusive development’. She spoke on the rights and status of women in India in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular.

Chai also dwelt on the customary laws governing married women’s right to property; inheritance of property by children of Arunachali mothers and non-Arunachali fathers; and the rights available to men and women under the law in the context of marriage, divorce, separation, polygamy, etc.

Protection of women under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, etc, were also discussed.

Chai advocated conducting more legal awareness programmes on the topics discussed, and urged the HU’s law students to “play a proactive role by enrolling themselves as paralegal volunteers under the APSLSA.”

The programme was inaugurated by HU registrar Dr Sanjeev Srivastav, in the presence of proctor Dr Dipongpu Kamei, dean (academics & research) Dr Ghanshyam, and faculty members of the political science and the law departments of the university.