Smart classroom inaugurated

KAMBU, 17 Apr: Prayagraj (UP) Joint Commissioner Atul Kumar Pandey inaugurated the smart classroom at the government primary school here in West Siang district on 15 April.

The smart classroom has been funded by Pandey, who earlier funded setting up of smart classrooms at the government schools in Darak, Yomcha, and Aalo.

Pandey also assured to provide the necessary materials and books to set up a library at the primary school here, besides assuring of assistance to renovate the gamgi in the village.

Dr Kengam Ninu and Hirik Hiru Students Union president Liki Noshi played a major role in setting up the smart classroom. (DIPRO)