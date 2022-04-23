Avail central schemes’ benefits to set up industries in NE: Union min to entrepreneurs

GUWAHATI, 22 Apr: Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday emphasised on the importance of industrialisation for economic growth and urged entrepreneurs to avail the benefits of the Centre’s schemes and subsidies to set up their businesses in the Northeast region.

He also appealed to them to explore tourism in the region to an optimum level as the sector has a huge potential to grow.

“Industrial growth is needed for economic development. If businesses come, production will increase, the gross domestic product and export will rise,” said the minister for micro, small & medium enterprises.

After inaugurating the 7th India Industrial Fair Udyam 2022 here in Assam, he said the MSME sector can play an important role in the

industrial growth of the Northeast region.

“There are subsidies for setting up industries in this region and various government schemes with special provisions. Entrepreneurs must take advantage of it,” Rane said.

The Centre is committed to the development of the northeastern states and will ensure that the region contributes to the growth of the country, he said, adding that an industrial fair of the scale of ‘Udyam’ is being held for the first time in this part of the country.

Underlining the scope of the tourism industry in the NE region, Rane urged entrepreneurs to explore the sector in a way so that more foreign tourists come.

“The focus should be on attracting not just domestic travellers but more foreign visitors. If more people from overseas come here, it will translate into more revenue,” the minister said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the inauguration and later tweeted that the fair would help entrepreneurs of the state get businesses.

“I am sure it will boost the confidence of entrepreneurs entering the MSME sector. We are committed to providing all support to the sector.

“MSMEs are an important component of the growth witnessed by Assam and rest of NE as peace returned to the region due to sustained efforts taken under Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s leadership,” he said. (PTI)