E/Siang DC Tayi Taggu receives PM’s Award

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu has received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, in recognition of his contributions and efforts in making the district administration the best performing one in the Northeast and other hilly states.

Taggu was among 47 recipients of the awards for excellence in public administration from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the awards at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on 21 April, on the occasion of the Civil Service Day.

The awards have been instituted in order to acknowledge and recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts, implementing units, and central and state organisations for the welfare of common citizens. (DIPRO)